Students and parents share their feelings on the first day of school

Excited and nervous are how a majority of parents and students are feeling about the first day of school.

Drop-off Thursday morning looked a little different at John Hoeven Elementary in Minot than in previous years.

Parents weren’t allowed inside the building, and students wore their first day of school outfits with a new accessory: masks.

We stopped and asked a few of them how they’re feeling about heading back to class.

What are you excited about?

“For my first day of school for second grade!” said Alex Grant, second-grader.

“Kind of nervous,” said Tatum Ehli, second-grader.

Why are you nervous?

“Because it’s first day of school and I don’t know what to do yet,” said Tatum.

“I’m kind of in-between because I want to go to school but I don’t like wearing masks and stuff,” said Brexton Ehli, fifth-grader.

One mom says while she has concerns, she realizes students need to be back in school.

“I think the changes are very different so it’s very hard to explain to kids. They’ve worn masks in the past, but to wear them all day long gets to be hard. Tatum’s classroom has the dividers between the desks and you can’t see the other students so I think that just makes things harder for them, very isolated,” said Jessica Ehli, mother.

A majority of everyone we spoke with said the masks will probably be the hardest part for kids to get used to.