MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Members of the Mandan High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter attended the 55th annual North Dakota FBLA State Leadership Conference in March.

Over 60 FBLA chapters from across the state participated in the conference, connecting approximately 900 middle and high school students to test business skills against their peers from around the state.

The most exciting aspect of the conference is the competitive events program.

Students have the opportunity to test the business skills they’ve learned in the classroom in a variety of individual, team, and chapter events.

Students can enter events such as accounting, computer applications, public speaking, job interview, website design, or business ethics.

The culmination of the competitive events program is the awards ceremony where winners are recognized for their accomplishments, and find out who will represent North Dakota at the National Leadership Conference in the summer.

In addition to the competitive events program, students had the opportunity to attend workshops, vote for the 2022-23 state officer team, and network with members from around the state.

This year, members also had the opportunity to hear from keynote speaker, Amberley Snyder, with her keynote “There is no future in giving up” about overcoming adversity.

The following students placed at State Leadership Conference:

Accounting I: Kayna Tran, 5th place

Accounting II: Kendal Blair, 1st place

Agribusiness: Colten Egli, 2nd place

Business Ethics: Colten Egli and Shaydin Ell, 1st place

Community Service Project: Ashley Stelter and Kelbi Pritchett, 3rd place

Entrepreneurship: Ashley Stelter and Kendal Blair, 2nd place

Impromptu Speaking: Braden Ficklin, 2nd place

Introduction to Business Communications: Kelbi Pritchett, 7th place

International Business: Bridger Ell, 2nd place

Introduction to Business Concepts: Braden Ficklin, 2nd place and Nick Allan, 10th place

Introduction to Business Presentation: Harper Wilkens and Kelbi Pritchett, 4th place

Introduction to Financial Math: Kayna Tran, 1st place

Introduction to Social Media Strategy: Trudy Frank and Allison Unrath, 2nd place

Spreadsheets: Samantha Berger, 3rd place

Supply Chain Management: Bridger Ell, 3rd place

FBLS is a professional organization for students interested in pursuing business careers.

This year’s theme of “Success Starts Here” reflects the goals of FBLA members, some of the best and brightest of today’s young people.

The mission of FBLA-PBL is to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences.