MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Hess Corporation was able to honor eight 4-H and FFA high school seniors on Wednesday as the 2023 Hess Corporation scholarship winners.

According to a news release, there was a total of $40,000 in 2023 scholarships from Hess that were awarded through the North Dakota State Fair Foundation.

Those that were awarded are pursuing secondary education or training that is related to or in support of the community or the oil and gas industry.

Three of the scholarship winners received $10,000, and they were Trenton Erbele from Lehr, Allen Heins from New Salem, and Breanna Vosberg from Center.

Erbele will be studying electrical construction at North Dakota State College of Science, and he plans on working at an industrial plant and working towards being a master electrician.

Heins has a passion for agriculture and livestock and will study animal and rangeland science at NDSU. He plans to continue the longstanding collaboration between agriculture and the oil industry.

Vosberg plans to study biology at Lake Region State College and continue her education to become a chiropractor, to help support hard-working North Dakotans.

The other five recipients received $2,000 in scholarships, and those were:

Levi Becker from New Salem, will attend the University of Mary to major in accounting.

Samantha Meehl from Oakes, will attend Bismarck State College to major in agriculture communications.

Annaliese Rauschenberger from Minot, will attend NDSU to major in crop and weed sciences.

Lydia Repnow from Minot, will attend Concordia College to double major in social studies education and sociology.

Mitchell Wibe from Rolette, will attend NDSU to major in mechanical engineering.

“We are thankful to the North Dakota State Fair Foundation for their ongoing partnership that gives us an avenue to provide these scholarships to deserving North Dakota students,” said Hess North Dakota General Manager Brent Lohnes. “We are hopeful these scholarships give students a jump-start on their higher education.”

Seniors that are graduating in 2024 are encouraged to apply here.