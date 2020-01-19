Students Build ‘Cities of the Future’

North Dakota students went to the regional finals today in a first-ever, unique competition. It’s called the Future City Competition, a non-profit educational program that asks middle-school students to imagine, design, and build ‘cities of the future’.

Nine teams of middle school and elementary students created tabletop models. This year’s theme was “Clean Water: Tap Into Tomorrow”.

These future Cities are all made from recycled materials– and built for less than 100 dollars.

The winning model is from South Heart School, and their city is named ‘Quevere’.

The first-place team won an all-expense-paid trip to compete in the National Future City Competition Finals in Washington, D.C. in February.

