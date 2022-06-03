Youth leaders in our state that are part of 4-H, a youth empowerment organization that allows students to learn and grow to reach their fullest potential, learned all the aspects when it comes to local government recently. Everything from the state attorney’s responsibilities, to human resources and law enforcement.

“They’re the people that lead our county and our towns and our cities and I think it is important that we get our leadership with them and we kind of build off of that,” 4-H Student Noah Weber said.

Putting a face to the titles, many county government employees maintain roles that will benefit students and their future career interests. The Morton County Assistant State Attorney opened the courtroom just for the students to answer any questions they had about the legal profession.

“I love law, I love learning about it, it’s more than a hobby than it is a career path for me,” Weber said.

Mathea Nelson, another 4-H Student, is still making up her mind on her career choice, and she wants to learn more.

“I’m not for sure yet, probably like fish and wildlife guide or a history teacher,” Nelson said.

Like all young adults, she is very open-minded in the career front; she even has an interest in the criminal justice system.

“I’m looking forward to speaking with the Sheriff of Mandan,” Nelson said.

4-H organizers say it’s important to engage with students, because they are the future leaders in the community, and they will make a difference and to them, it’s important to show the community the importance of having young adults in the workforce.

Weber even completed a project that involved getting businesses to hire younger recruits.

“This project has really gotten me into investing myself in my community and making it a better place so I can retain young people,” Weber said.