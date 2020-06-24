Students from White Shield School work to recreate history with an ‘Earth Lodge’

As part of both a summer school project and a tribal organization called UNITY, the two created an earth lodge.

This is an important piece of Native American heritage as this was used as homes in their culture created completely from the earth.

The two students wanted to bring back this rich history as an educational piece for years to come.

“Now the importance I’d say is to just have a reminder of how we used to live and it’s important to keep these traditions alive and not lose them,” ninth-grader Elijah Landin said.

The project has taken nearly a month and a half to build and they’re currently still building, but the two plan to build an even bigger earth lodge in the future.