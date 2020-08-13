Students in Belcourt will start school online

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A school district in western North Dakota is taking a different approach to classes this fall.

Belcourt will hold classes entirely online for the first 6 weeks of school. The decision comes weeks after Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure wrote a letter of concern about sending students back to school.
We spoke with Azure today and here’s what he had to say.

“Those are hard decisions. My thing is I have all the faith in the world that once students were in school, the administration and faculty would make sure that social distancing and precautions are all followed,” said Chairman Jamie Azure.

The school board also voted to not allow fall sports for the first 6 weeks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/13

Overnight storms could bring severe weather

National Day Calendar Left Hand

Bryce Bennett

Scouts @ Food Pantry

Special Education Grant

Remdesivir at Trinity

Crowded Jails

Dr. Wynne on School Spread

ERG Money

Apartment Fire Safety

Warehouse Found

Brick Oven Bakery Helps Fire Victim

Wednesday. August 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Census Safety

Bismarck Guidelines

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 8/12

Construction on 43rd

Push to Remove Measure 3

Vaping and COVID-19

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss