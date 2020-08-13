Students in Belcourt will start school online

A school district in western North Dakota is taking a different approach to classes this fall.

Belcourt will hold classes entirely online for the first 6 weeks of school. The decision comes weeks after Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure wrote a letter of concern about sending students back to school.

We spoke with Azure today and here’s what he had to say.

“Those are hard decisions. My thing is I have all the faith in the world that once students were in school, the administration and faculty would make sure that social distancing and precautions are all followed,” said Chairman Jamie Azure.

The school board also voted to not allow fall sports for the first 6 weeks.