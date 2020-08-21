Students in Mandan return to school

Mandan Public School students kicked off their school year on Thursday.

Almost 4,000 kids returned to what some are calling a new normal.

Middle and high school students returned to school for a hybrid model while elementary kids returned to face-to-face learning.

We caught up with some parents who were picking their kids up after school

“She likes the social aspect of school. And so I’m really excited that they got to go back even though it’s every other day, it’s something,” shared Angel Flink, parent of a seventh-grader.

“I think being back in school is great actually. Not only for their social aspect of growing but for their mental aspect of growing. The hybrid part will be a little bit challenging so we’ll see how that goes,” explained Amber Riepl, parent of a seventh-grader.

“I feel really good about it. We are from Minnesota, so she is from a very small school and we’re coming to a very big school. So I feel good that she’s coming here to meet friends and not be so isolated and I think that will help her adjust a little bit better,” shared Tanya Joyce, parent of sixth-grader.

Mandan Public Schools is asking for parents to check their children for symptoms every day before sending them to school.