Students in McKenzie Co. getting ready for life after school

Halloween isn’t the only thing people are celebrating this month. It is also College Application Month.

Senior year is a time for having fun and making memories. But for some students in Watford City, applying for college is also on the to-do list during senior year.

“Oh, it’s went by super fast. The first quarter is already over. It’s crazy this year. It’s a lot more lenient. Like I only have four classes. Then I get to leave for the day.” saaid Ashleigh Voll, student.

But Voll isn’t just hanging out with friends during her off-hours — she’s also been applying to college.

Watford City Guidance Counselor Rachel Meuchel said the school has been getting kids ready for senior year since they walked in as freshmen.

“The biggest thing we try to do is provide a variety of classes for our students. So college-bound students would take our more advanced classes. AP classes, dual enrollment, things like that,” said Meuchel.

But what about students who aren’t college-bound? Meuchel said they have them covered as well.

“We also try to provide some really strong career and technical programs for our students. Agriculture, facts, business, things like that,” said Meuchel.

Watford City is in McKenzie County, right in the heart of the Bakken. Student Joey Ferguson said he’s considered jumping into the oil industry.

“There’s so much opportunity for money to be made or money to be lost. You can be welders, go work for electric companies. There’s so much money to be made here,” he said.

And then there are students who see another path like Jorge Boneta.

“School is just not for me. Right now I just, kind of, don’t like,” said Boneta.

Boneta has been working since he was 14. He said he’ll take that experience and serve in the military, and someday become his own boss.

“The next five years I see myself already opening up my own barbershop and I still want to finish my military career, so I kind of want to stay in that, and that’s how I see myself,” said Boneta.

Meuchel said that last year, a third of graduating seniors in Watford City went to a four-year college, a third into a trade program and a third into the workforce but she said no matter the route — the school will make sure they are ready.