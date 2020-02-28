Students Learn Stop The Bleed Program

Do you know how to help someone who’s bleeding severely? Some local kids now have a much better idea.

Sanford Health’s Trauma Nurses spent the day with medical program students at Legacy High School in Bismarck. They are the first set of students to receive hands-on training in 2020 through the Stop the Bleed program.

The kids used fake limbs to learn how to apply pressure to and how to use a tourniquet. Registered Nurse Nichole Selzler said these are things everyone should know — not just medical professionals.

“While our EMS and our first responders, they’re very good at what they do, sometimes they can’t just be in the place at the exact moment that someone needs help. It only takes two to five minutes for a person to possibly bleed out from a life-threatening injury. Someone like a bystander or someone in the community, they’re going to be those first people to try and help someone,” said Selzler.

Berkley Falcon is a sophomore at Legacy High School. She said interacting with limbs — or rather, pool noodles with lacerations — made the lesson more real.

“We have learned and watched videos of like other people doing it. So I really liked how we got to do it hands-on. We have practiced just in case we would need to do it sometime,” shared Falcon.

The Stop the Bleed campaign was launched in 2015 to teach more people to become immediate responders until professional help arrives.

