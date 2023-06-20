BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This month, several men and women are spending time in the classroom in Bismarck learning a native tongue. United Tribes is once again partnering with the Standing Rock Language and Culture Institute to teach classes on how to speak Dakota and Lakota.

The summer classes are offered in three different levels. During these lessons, instructors break down different vocabulary words, and students play games to test their memory and grammar.

Instructors say the classes are taught in hopes of preserving the language and helping a younger generation become fluent.

“It’s actually really challenging,” said Ft. Yates resident Sunshine Carlow, “but it also makes you feel more connected to this place. The words, and the signs, and place names start to come alive for you once you start to speak Lakota and Dakota, because they’re everywhere.”

“Somebody you think is struggling with it,” recalled Courtney Yellow Fat, “and all of a sudden that light bulb goes off, and ‘oh yeah, I can do this’. Because with any language, there’s always a pattern.”

Right now, Sitting Bull College in Ft. Yates also offers an immersion school where kids grow up speaking Lakota in the classroom.