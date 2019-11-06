Students Plan Winter Gear Drive

With winter right around the corner, many families may not be able to afford the winter gear they need.

A group of Century High School students are inspiring others to give back.

Every year the 10th-grade AVID class must come up with a service project as a part of their curriculum.

Tuesday is the beginning of this year’s project.

They are partnering up with the Mercy Box Foundation by collecting winter gear for kids in need.

Around the school are collection boxes where students and staff can bring in new or slightly used coats, boots, gloves, hats and scarves.

“Part of AVID is doing service work and being leaders. And partnering with the mercy box that gets to show us how to do service and help others in the community,” said 10th-grader Hudson Eckart.

Students put the last minute touches on their posters as a part of a way to inform people about the drive.

They are also using social media and even created their own website informing not only students but also the community on how they can help.

“Here at century, we’re one of the 34 locations around the Bismarck and Mandan area. We have boxes located all throughout. The best way to drop off in the community would be to just come into the attendance office and we have a box located right there,” said Century High School AVID teacher Melissa Ringgenberg.

Ringgenberg believes teaching her kids how to give back will help make them a well-rounded individual.

Giving back to the community is just one of the skills kids learn.

