(KXNET) — Students are preparing for the real world by participating in mock interviews.

These interviews may just be for practice but the employers are real. It’s a way for seniors to experience and learn what types of questions they may come across when they do apply for jobs.

One student says it’s a great opportunity to be able to do these mock interviews since a lot of questions put you on the spot.

“Calms my nerves for possible future interviews that I might have with future employers. And it gets me more comfortable with the idea that it’s not that bad. And gets me comfortable with the idea that these are the questions And I can be prepared for those types of questions and have those answers ready to go,” said Estella who is a senior.

After the mock interviews, the interviewers gave feedback and tips for the students to think about when it comes time for a real interview.