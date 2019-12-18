Students Tackle Cyber Bullying

Fifth graders at Dorothy Moses Elementary are using their coding skills to create websites to help classmates dealing with cyber bullying.

They’re using google sites to create web pages educating others about what cyber bullying is, how not to become one, where it happens the most, and what to do if you are a victim of cyber bullying.

The kids are looking to share their knowledge with all the other students in the school, including the different types of cyber bullying.

“On social media, like Snapchat, Instagram or Tik Tok. Or on video game, like Fortnite, because they could talk to you badly through the microphone,” shares fifth graders Dylan Cowgill.

When it’s all finished each students project will be used as a resource for all the students at Dorothy Moses.