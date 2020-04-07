Students Throw Surprise Birthday Parade for Des Lacs-Burlington 2nd Grade Teacher

Although school is out, that didn’t stop a classroom of students from giving their teacher the surprise of a lifetime.

Due to COVID-19, teachers have been parading in cars through each of their students’ neighborhoods just to show how much they’re missed, but now the tables have turned.

“On Facebook this morning, it came across that it was Harpers teacher’s birthday and I thought we should do a surprise teacher parade in reverse,” mom and organizer Jade Feller said.

Des Lacs-Burlington second-grade teacher and birthday girl, Nicole Sasso, was told by Feller to meet at Oak Park to receive a gift from her and her daughter, but something bigger happened.

Students, parents and staff all met up outside of High Air Ground Trampoline Park in Minot to give Sasso a surprise — a student-led car parade.

“It’s her birthday and we just wanted to celebrate it,” student Harper Feller said.

“We really appreciate her for all she’s done for us this year. She’s a very nice teacher,” Corbin Marshall said.

Sasso says in her five years of teaching and 27 past birthdays, she’s never seen anything like this.

“My kids mean so much to me. My birthdays and holidays are always so special, but I’ve never had anything quite this special before. I am overwhelmed with joy, it’s been the best,” Sasso said.

It’s been almost a month since students have seen their teacher face to face, but this made that waiting worth it.

Sasso also received many gifts from her students as the cars passed by.