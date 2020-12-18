Studies say heart attacks increase around the holidays

‘Tis the season…for heart attacks. You heard right.

According to recent studies, heart attacks increase 5 percent around the holidays.

In fact, another study out of Sweden shows a 37 percent increase on Christmas Eve.

We spoke to a nurse practitioner who says there are many reasons for increased risk during the holidays: stress, both financial and emotional; people don’t eat as well and tend to overindulge; and we also tend to not exercise and don’t get enough sleep.

“I think part of it too might be traveling. You’re with your family, maybe something’s going on, you don’t know where to seek help or you don’t want to bother your family and take time away from them. So there definitely is a delay of care,” said Janel Eckroth.

Eckroth says it’s important to stick to a routine as much as possible.

Keep exercising, and get enough sleep. Most importantly, she says to watch for the signs of a heart attack. Do not delay care.