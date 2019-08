BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – With the start of school just around the corner, public school teachers in North Dakota and around the country are spending hundreds of their own dollars on school supplies.

Research by the Bismarck Education Association teachers union found that Bismarck teachers spend anywhere from $200 to $1,500 a year on classroom supplies.

A bill that failed at the North Dakota Legislature would have reimbursed teachers for some expenses.