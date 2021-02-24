Study: Distracted driving is an issue on North Dakota roads

According to a new study, North Dakota is ranked No. 7 when it comes to the worst state with distracted driving — and some law enforcement officials say they believe it.

The Bismarck Police Department reports more than 250 collisions in 2020 were caused by some sort of distraction causing the driver to take their eyes off the road.

Distracted driving is anything from texting to reaching for an object, or even a distraction going on outside the car.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says distracted drivers are six times more likely to crash than a drunk driver.

“One of the most common crashes that we have in North Dakota is one vehicle rollovers. So when it’s a nice sunny day, the roads are in great condition and somebody runs off the road and rolls their vehicle, there’s gotta be a reason why that individual went off the road. A lot of the time it’s due to some form of distraction,” explained Wade Kadrmas.

There is a $100 fine in the state if you are caught texting or committing a traffic violation while driving.