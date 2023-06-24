BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When we retire, many of us suddenly find ourselves needing to place a larger focus on managing our budget. Without the steady stream of additional income from a full-time job, weighing expenses and budgets can be difficult — but a new study suggests this is less of a concern in some cities.

In order to discover where retirees made the most, SmartAsset conducted a study of the 100 U.S. cities with the largest number of citizens over 65 and weighed the average tax rates and costs of living from each. Population data for the study came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 1-year American Community Survey DP05 for 2021, and the mean retirement income data came from the Bureau’s DP03 survey. All tax rates were determined using SmartAsset’s Paycheck Calculator for relevant income levels.

The study found that of the cities, Bismarck, was one of the places where retiree income goes the furthest — with ND’s capitol just making it into the top ten.

Rank City Mean Retirement Income Tax Rate Cost of Living Relative to Average Value after Tax and Cost of Living 1 Palm Bay, FL $55,437 21.74% 97% $44,725 2 Poinciana, FL $52,311 21.27% 106% $38,780 3 Evanston, IL $58,559 26.92% 117% $36,547 4 Casas Adobes, AZ $49,638 23.52% 104% $36,468 5 Sugar Land, TX $39,498 19.13% 96% $33,238 6 Springfield, IL $40,154 23.8% 92% $33,150 7 Scottsdale, AZ $45,268 22.67% 106% $33,088 8 Georgetown, TX $41,072 19.15% 101% $32,878 9 Bismarck, ND $40,012 20.12% 101% $31,552 10 Bethesda, MD $62,264 30.07% 140% $31,080

Out of the 74,141 residents recorded at the time of SmartAsset’s research, 13,519 were aged 65 or older. When the more specific aspects of ND were broken down, it was noted that the city’s average retirement income is the 20th highest of the cities in the study. When the 1.3% cost of living premium and taxes are taken into account, this averages out to a total income of $31,552 — the 9th highest income for retirees in the nation.

In order to view the full study, including full details from each city, visit this page on SmartAsset’s website.