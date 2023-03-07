BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Tuesday afternoon, Governor Doug Burgum held a press conference talking about the impacts both oil and gas have on North Dakota’s economy.

“Our state has been so blessed by the success of the oil and gas industry compared to virtually any other state our size,” he stated.

Oil and gas account for more than $42.6 billion in gross business volume in North Dakota, and is responsible for nearly 50,000 jobs. It also brought in $3.8 billion in state and local tax revenues in 2021.

“The oil and gas industry continues to be a game changer for North Dakota,” Governor Burgum continued. “These numbers we talked about in the billions of tax revenues –they make you think about the billions in royalty revenues that are paid to mineral owners, and how those dollars have flown back into communities.”

Researchers at NDSU conducted a study to see the economic contributions of oil and gas exploration, extraction, transportation, processing, and capital investments to the state in 2021.

According to this research, that $42.6 billion in gross business volume is an increase of $2.38 billion over 2019 — and over 30% of the state’s overall gross business volume. Governor Burgum says the taxes and royalties go into supporting our state’s significant investments, including infrastructure, schools, communities, and the Legacy Fund.

“What a gift we have in the Legacy Fund,” Burgum continued. “An $8.5 billion fund. The earnings coming off of that help pay for so many things in our state, and that’s such a gift that many other states don’t have.”

With the oil and gas industry rapidly expanding, what does that mean for North Dakota? This is another question Burgum answered in his address.

“It means we have a permanent workforce,” stated NDSU researcher Dean Bangsund. “It means what’s going to take place in this industry going to be largely unaffected by swings we would see in oil field development, like what happened in the early 2000s and 2010s.”

Officials at the press conference even praised the resiliency of the oil and gas industry.

“2020 was tough for just about every industry in the state,” continued Bangsund, “and these numbers reflect 2021. We can see the industry is very strong in North Dakota.”

He adds that when it comes to North Dakota’s oil and natural gas industry’s economic contribution, it’s been stable despite the ongoing challenges, and will continue to be resilient for years to come.