Study shows North Dakota safest place to drive on New Years

New Year’s Eve is one of the heaviest drinking holidays in America. While more and more people are ringing in the New Year at home, millions of people are still celebrating by choosing to go out to bars and clubs or holiday events.

According to a five-year study of fatal collision data by the team at Cannon & Dunphy S.C., they’ve discovered where the safest and the most dangerous places are for drivers on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The full results can be found here.

The five states with the highest crash rates (most dangerous states) were:

Mississippi Oklahoma South Carolina Wyoming Texas

The five states with the lowest crash rates (safest states) were: