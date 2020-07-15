Study: With concerns of coronavirus, 40% of families are more likely to homeschool their children this fall

FILE – In this April 9, 2020, file photo, Sunnyside Elementary School fourth-grader Miriam Amacker does school work in her room at her family’s home in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler and Gov. Doug Burgum announced Tuesday that education plans for the approaching school year, will not be “one size fits all.” Decision making will be a joint effort by school boards, administrators and local health units, but some parents don’t agree with that course of action.

“Parents just want to keep their kids safe,” said Theresa Decker, North Dakota Home School Association.

Deckert is the office administrator for the North Dakota Homeschool Association.

For her, the last few months have been a whirlwind with peaked interest in homeschooling.

Deckert added, “I just talked to a mom, and her concern after hearing the governor’s update was if kids start face to face then somebody in the classroom gets sick and then they are back to online at home.”

According to a study, 40 percent of families are more likely to homeschool their children this fall.

But before parents can homeschool their children, then need to sign up with the North Dakota Home School Association. They almost must attend meetings periodically to make sure the curriculum is up to date.

But many may not know where to start, which is why Deckert held the first of many homeschooling informational meetings in Harvey.

“Last year when parents got thrust into teaching their children, I noticed many people calling it homeschooling and technically by law it wouldn’t be because in North Dakota we have a section in the century code,” said Deckert.

At the Monday afternoon meeting was Lydia Gessley. She has homeschooled all of her children and says she was there to encourage other parents that if they want to try it, now is the time.

“We are going to introduce people that have probably never homeschooled to the information of the law that we have to follow to homeschool. Curriculum and support groups to help them so they aren’t worried about ‘I can’t do this,'” said Gessley.

Deckert says with so many new normal’s, the way children are educated could be next.

Deckert says they will be holding informational meetings across the state. CLICK HERE, for more information.