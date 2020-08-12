Coronavirus
Study: Young people who vape are 5-7 times more likely to contract COVID-19

Earlier this week, we told you that 1 in 5 high school students are vaping, which is up 78 percent since 2017.

Now, a new study shows they may be at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19.

Stanford University now finds vaping is linked to an increased risk of coronavirus in young adults and teenagers.

The study found that young people who vape are 5 to 7 times more likely to be infected than those who didn’t. We spoke to one doctor who says the chemicals in e-cigarettes create a breeding ground for the virus.

“It decreases your immunity, but they are finding that it actually ripens your lungs for COVID and it makes it harder for your body to fight the virus itself. And smoking does that as well, it’s not just vaping,” said Dr. Fariha Saleem, UND Center for Family Medicine.

Experts say they think the increased risk of spread is caused by the sharing of e-cigarettes between people, and the hand to mouth contact required to use them.

