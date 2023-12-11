BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — ‘Stuff The Bus’ is back again for another year and this time, funds are being raised in support of the Abused Adult Resource Center.

Bis-Man Transit is currently accepting donations to benefit the center. They say by giving back, you have the power to positively impact the lives of families in our area.

Here is a list of what Bis-Man Transit is looking for:

Toasters and other small appliances

Cookware (pots, pans, fry pans)

Towels and washcloths

Cold cereal (no sugar)

Pudding mixes and Jell-O mixes

Bags of candy

Crackers

Stuffing boxes

Cans of coffee and creamer

Packaged food (pasta, potatoes, rice sides, etc.)

Kitchen utensils (strainers, cooking spoons, spatulas, etc.)

Gift cards (grocery chains, gas stations, VISA cards, fast food places, Target, etc.)

Canned meats (roast beef, corned beef hash, sloppy joe, spam, stew, Vienna sausages, etc.)

Honey, peanut butter, jellies, ketchup, mayo, pancakes, syrup, Nutella, parmesan cheese, pickles

Mac & cheese boxes, Kraft spaghetti dinners, noodles, beefaroni mac & cheese, ravioli, spaghetti o’s, etc.

Ramen

Cake mixes

Canned veggies

Canned tomatoes

Ready-to-eat soups

Banquet bakes, Hormel completes

13-gallon white drawstring trash bags

39-gallon trash bags

‘Stuff the Bus’ begins on Monday, December 11, and ends on Friday, December 15.

Donations can be made on board any CAT bus or dropped off at the Bis-Man Transit Office, located at 3750 E Rosser Ave in Bismarck, or the Metropolitan Planning Organization office at 221 N 5th St.