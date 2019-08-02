‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign rolls through Minot

The new school year starts in just a few weeks, and for some families, stocking up on the necessary supplies can be a financial burden.

The Salvation Army and Walmart are teaming up for the Stuff the Bus campaign. The donation drive collects school supplies for families in Ward County. A social worker from the Salvation Army says to see the faces of the family and kids who receive the supplies is priceless.

Tawni Kaluza: We have a very grateful and giving community. I’ve had people cry for what we’ve been able to give and what’s been donated. Thank you notes. Thank you letters. Some people just don’t know what to say because we have such a generous community.

The event is tomorrow from 8:30 in the morning until 6:30 at night at the Minot Walmart.

If you cant make it out, you can still donate by using the online registry. CLICK HERE!