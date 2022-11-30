BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) —”Stuff The Bus” with Bis-Man Transit and National Express this year.

According to a news release, they are collecting needed items for Aid, Inc. from December 5 through December 16.

Donations can be made on board any CAT bus or dropped off at the Bis-Man Transit Office, located at 3750 E Rosser Ave in Bismarck, or at the Metropolitan Planning Organization office, located at 221 N 5th St in Bismarck.

Here is what Bis-Man Transit is looking for:

  • Toasters and other small appliances
  • Cookware (pots, pans, fry pans)
  • Towels and washcloths
  • Cold cereal (no sugar)
  • Pudding mixes and Jell-O mixes
  • Bags of candy
  • Crackers
  • Stuffing boxes
  • Cans of coffee and creamer
  • Packaged food (pasta, potatoes, rice sides, etc.)
  • Kitchen utensils (strainers, cooking spoons, spatulas, etc.)
  • Gift cards (grocery chains, gas stations, VISA cards, fast food places, Target, etc.)
  • Canned meats (roast beef, corned beef hash, sloppy joe, spam, stew, Vienna sausages, etc.)
  • Honey, peanut butter, jellies, ketchup, mayo, pancakes, syrup, Nutella, parmesan cheese, pickles
  • Mac & cheese boxes, Kraft spaghetti dinners, noodles, beefaroni mac & cheese, ravioli, spaghetti o’s, etc.
  • Ramen
  • Cake mixes
  • Canned veggies
  • Canned tomatoes
  • Ready-to-eat soups
  • Banquet bakes, Hormel completes
  • 13-gallon white drawstring trash bags
  • 39-gallon trash bags

If donating food or toys, new is preferred. Household items can be new or gently used.

On Friday, December 16, Bis-Man Transit will be partnering with Vitalant to host a blood drive, which is scheduled from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Bis-Man Transit administrative office.

It’s recommended that donors make an appointment by going to the Bis-Man Transit website and clicking on the “Schedule Your Life-Saving Appointment” link.