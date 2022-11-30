BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) —”Stuff The Bus” with Bis-Man Transit and National Express this year.

According to a news release, they are collecting needed items for Aid, Inc. from December 5 through December 16.

Donations can be made on board any CAT bus or dropped off at the Bis-Man Transit Office, located at 3750 E Rosser Ave in Bismarck, or at the Metropolitan Planning Organization office, located at 221 N 5th St in Bismarck.

Here is what Bis-Man Transit is looking for:

Toasters and other small appliances

Cookware (pots, pans, fry pans)

Towels and washcloths

Cold cereal (no sugar)

Pudding mixes and Jell-O mixes

Bags of candy

Crackers

Stuffing boxes

Cans of coffee and creamer

Packaged food (pasta, potatoes, rice sides, etc.)

Kitchen utensils (strainers, cooking spoons, spatulas, etc.)

Gift cards (grocery chains, gas stations, VISA cards, fast food places, Target, etc.)

Canned meats (roast beef, corned beef hash, sloppy joe, spam, stew, Vienna sausages, etc.)

Honey, peanut butter, jellies, ketchup, mayo, pancakes, syrup, Nutella, parmesan cheese, pickles

Mac & cheese boxes, Kraft spaghetti dinners, noodles, beefaroni mac & cheese, ravioli, spaghetti o’s, etc.

Ramen

Cake mixes

Canned veggies

Canned tomatoes

Ready-to-eat soups

Banquet bakes, Hormel completes

13-gallon white drawstring trash bags

39-gallon trash bags

If donating food or toys, new is preferred. Household items can be new or gently used.

On Friday, December 16, Bis-Man Transit will be partnering with Vitalant to host a blood drive, which is scheduled from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Bis-Man Transit administrative office.

It’s recommended that donors make an appointment by going to the Bis-Man Transit website and clicking on the “Schedule Your Life-Saving Appointment” link.