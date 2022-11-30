BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) —”Stuff The Bus” with Bis-Man Transit and National Express this year.
According to a news release, they are collecting needed items for Aid, Inc. from December 5 through December 16.
Donations can be made on board any CAT bus or dropped off at the Bis-Man Transit Office, located at 3750 E Rosser Ave in Bismarck, or at the Metropolitan Planning Organization office, located at 221 N 5th St in Bismarck.
Here is what Bis-Man Transit is looking for:
- Toasters and other small appliances
- Cookware (pots, pans, fry pans)
- Towels and washcloths
- Cold cereal (no sugar)
- Pudding mixes and Jell-O mixes
- Bags of candy
- Crackers
- Stuffing boxes
- Cans of coffee and creamer
- Packaged food (pasta, potatoes, rice sides, etc.)
- Kitchen utensils (strainers, cooking spoons, spatulas, etc.)
- Gift cards (grocery chains, gas stations, VISA cards, fast food places, Target, etc.)
- Canned meats (roast beef, corned beef hash, sloppy joe, spam, stew, Vienna sausages, etc.)
- Honey, peanut butter, jellies, ketchup, mayo, pancakes, syrup, Nutella, parmesan cheese, pickles
- Mac & cheese boxes, Kraft spaghetti dinners, noodles, beefaroni mac & cheese, ravioli, spaghetti o’s, etc.
- Ramen
- Cake mixes
- Canned veggies
- Canned tomatoes
- Ready-to-eat soups
- Banquet bakes, Hormel completes
- 13-gallon white drawstring trash bags
- 39-gallon trash bags
If donating food or toys, new is preferred. Household items can be new or gently used.
On Friday, December 16, Bis-Man Transit will be partnering with Vitalant to host a blood drive, which is scheduled from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Bis-Man Transit administrative office.
It’s recommended that donors make an appointment by going to the Bis-Man Transit website and clicking on the “Schedule Your Life-Saving Appointment” link.