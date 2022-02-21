SueAnn Olson

SuAnn Olson, Baldwin, is running for a District 8 House seat. In her announcement Monday morning, she said she will be seeking the Republican nomination in the race.

Olson is a CPA in public practice in Bismarck.

In addition to being a partner in the firm of Eide Bailly LLP, she also serves on the board of the Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization and is active in her church as the treasurer. She also served on a school board for more than a decade and was a 4-H leader for several years.

Olson and her husband, Randy, live outside Bismarck where Randy raises Angus cattle. The couple have three children.