WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — According to the American Diabetes Association, approximately 54,372 people in North Dakota, or 9.1 % of the adult population, have been diagnosed with diabetes.

And right now, an additional 15,000 people in North Dakota have diabetes but don’t know it.

So, to raise funds and awareness, CHI Saint Alexius Health Williston is hosting an event this weekend.

It’s the second annual Sugar Bust Diabetes Run. There will be a 5K Run, a one-mile walk, and a one-mile Kids Fun Run too.

CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Diabetes Education wants to help people living with diabetes along with raising funds to assist families in our community impacted by the financial cost of living with diabetes.

“Diabetes is an expensive disease, so we wanted to help people in our community get extra things that they might need if their insurance doesn’t cover. The donations stay local, so all of our money that we raise stays local for our community,” said Debbie Bronson, RN, BSN, CDE.

The Sugar Bust Diabetes Run is an event for everyone, whether you’re a competitive runner or want to enjoy a walk or a jog around Spring Lake Park.

Funds raised from this event will go to the Diabetes Education fund.

“So, when you have diabetes, you have things like you either take oral pills or you may take insulin, you know, but you need to check your blood sugars because diabetes affects your blood sugars,” said Bronson, “All the systems in your body from your eyes, your heart, your kidneys, your fingers, your toes, they are all affected by blood sugar. We have certain tests that can look to make sure that if your numbers are too high. We want to avoid complications in those.”

The event is this Saturday at Spring Lake Park in Williston. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. The 5K race begins at 10 a.m., and the walk and one-mile fun run follow afterward.

There will also be awards, even for the fastest dogs, because dog walking and running are allowed!

For registration information, click here.