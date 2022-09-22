September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and now is your chance to join a huge effort along with a quarter million people across the U.S. to fight for suicide prevention.



Aly Downs, co-chair, tells us about Sunday’s “Out of the Darkness Walk” in the Capitol City, the organizations goal by 2025, where the profits go, details of the event and why it’s so very important.



This year’s Bismarck walk will take place Sunday, Sept. 25th at noon at the State Capitol.