Suicide prevention week helps raise awareness on a tough topic

Suicide is among the leading causes of death in the United States. We spoke to two people who are advocates for suicide prevention and together they’re bringing hope to those impacted by this tough topic.

With the COVID-19 crisis happening, it’s more important than ever that we be there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide.

“What we do at AFSP is we save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide. So we’re providing programming, we’re encouraging strong conversations, we’re advocating for public policy and

we’re supporting survivors of suicide loss. This is a week that we really encourage people to have conversations about mental health. But really we need to do that all the time. Because the more that we talk about mental health the more people know that it’s smart to take care of our mental health and more people will get the help and support that they need,” says Samantha Christopherson who is Area Director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“I lost my father when I was 9 years old. So it was a long time ago but every single day I think about it. So there’s been a long period of time where I didn’t really know where to go, what do to, how to help people so over the past several years I had gradually gotten involved and I felt strongly that there’s a great place for me to be able to help people.. Help them as far as the hope…And help them as far as survivors so that they know that there’s a lot of information that they can address the various problems that they might have,” says Dr. Brian Gale who Advocate for Suicide Prevention.

The North Dakota chapter of AFSP is hosting its annual Out of the Darkness Experience on September 13th. For information on how to register go here.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts and need help, you don’t have to go through life alone. Call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.