Suicide support group ‘Sounds of Silence’ created in Williston

Members of the Williston community are coming together to help support one another regarding suicide.

The Sounds of Silence Suicide Support Group, or SOS, was created by both Lori Geltel and Kevin Beard.

The group is meant to help those affected by suicide better cope with the situation through talk and listen sessions and other activities.

Geltel says this group is near and dear to her heart as she’s had to deal with losing someone close to her.

“I lost my dad to suicide and this group has helped me just as much as I’ve tried to help them. We all need each other,” Geltel said.

For more information on how to be a part of the group, Geltel and Beard encourage you to reach out to them at dlgeltel@midco.net or kevinrbeard@gmail.com.

Also, if you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, you’re urged to contact the free 24 hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.