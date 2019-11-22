Suicide Survivor Day Comes to Minot

Members of a national organization are coming to Minot, helping raise awareness on an important topic.

According to save.org, suicide is the leading cause of death in the United States for all ages.

About 123 Americans take their own lives every day affecting loved ones and friends.

This Saturday at Minot State University from 1:30 to 6 p.m. the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host International Survivors of Suicide day, where those affected by suicide loss can find comfort and gain understanding as they share stories of healing and hope.

This event will also provide helpful tips and tools to be used year round to help fight against suicide.

“We just want people to know that this is a personal loss and that each person has their own grief and we respect that and also that there’s hope and that they are not alone,” said Vicki Micheals, Event Coordinator.