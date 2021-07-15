Summer camp offers hands-on approach to learning and generating interest in STEM fields

Every day is a new adventure for the weekly Gateway to Science STEM Summer Camps for children entering grades 1 through 9.

Whether it’s a half day for younger kids or a full day for older, the summer camps offer hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering, and math. In addition, experts in fields ranging from engineering to meteorology are stopping by to teach lessons and give campers a taste of real world experience.

“Our summer camps are geared for students that are interested in STEM,” says Janet Rosario, program director. “All we do is hands-on STEM activities to promote STEM skills. We also have career exploration, we bring in STEM professionals from the community to talk about their careers.”

For more information about Gateway to Science, and sign your children up for their weekly Summer camps go here.

