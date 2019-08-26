Summer food drive raises more than $40,000

An annual food drive helped raise more than 40-thousand dollars to help kids in the community.

Marketplace Grocery Stores, in Minot wrapped up its summer food drive today and presented a check to United Way.

The money they raised will help feed children in the area, who are less fortunate.

The manager of Marketplace said although they were the only host for the drive, it was the customers were the ones who helped them meet their goal.

Zac Miller:Way we raised it was, as customers go through the tills, we ask them if they would like to purchase items for the backpack buddies. We had 8 weeks of it. Each week of it was a different item, and a lot of customers brought 1, 2 , 5. The support in the community is really good, so we have to give a big shout out to our customers.

The money will be used to help feed children at local elementary schools.