Summer has officially kicked off in Minot! The YMCA and Hess hosted the first annual summer unplugged picnic.

Kids of all ages played games like legos, twister, chess and connect-four.

They even got a free meal.

The picnic encourages kids to get outside and play.

It’s every Wednesday for the next seven weeks, and each week is a different theme.

“So kids could just sit back, have fun and unplug from their devices. The biggest thing we just really want to push is that kids can be active, that’s what the YMCA is all about anyways,” said Tia Klein, Director of Program services YMCA.

