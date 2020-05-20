Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Summer programs at Minot Public Schools will follow a ‘blended model’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

To keep kids safe, the Minot Public School district will be following a “blended model” for summer programs.

Superintendent Mark Vollmer explained that students will be in-person half of the time and doing online activities the other half.

Students will have their temperatures taken before they enter a building and if they’re using school district transportation. Masks are required if social distancing is not possible. 

The CLC program is also re-opening on June 1. It’s doing a “soft roll-out” with no more than 125 kids at each site, with potential expansion. 

“These types of decisions have to be data-related. We have to be looking at infection rates in our community, we have to be looking at what we can do to keep people safe and we have to make sure we are doing everything within our power to make sure that we are following those North Dakota Smart Restart Guidelines,” Vollmer said.

Vollmer also said they will limit the number of students in each classroom to maintain social distancing. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Parshall Senior Quilts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Senior Quilts"

Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MPS Summer Meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Summer Meals"

Summer School Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer School Plans"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

McQuades Canceled

Thumbnail for the video titled "McQuades Canceled"

Gas Tax Revenue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gas Tax Revenue"

Housing Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Housing Market"

Opening Day Announced

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opening Day Announced"

Ballot Status

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Status"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/19"

Birthday Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthday Cards"

Little Free Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Free Pantry"

Garrison PD Growing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison PD Growing"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OnMinuteForecast 5/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OnMinuteForecast 5/19"

South Border Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Border Golf"

Big Event Decisions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Event Decisions"

City Manager Pay

Thumbnail for the video titled "City Manager Pay"

Meet the Interpreter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet the Interpreter"

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge