Summer programs at Minot Public Schools will follow a ‘blended model’

To keep kids safe, the Minot Public School district will be following a “blended model” for summer programs.

Superintendent Mark Vollmer explained that students will be in-person half of the time and doing online activities the other half.

Students will have their temperatures taken before they enter a building and if they’re using school district transportation. Masks are required if social distancing is not possible.

The CLC program is also re-opening on June 1. It’s doing a “soft roll-out” with no more than 125 kids at each site, with potential expansion.

“These types of decisions have to be data-related. We have to be looking at infection rates in our community, we have to be looking at what we can do to keep people safe and we have to make sure we are doing everything within our power to make sure that we are following those North Dakota Smart Restart Guidelines,” Vollmer said.

Vollmer also said they will limit the number of students in each classroom to maintain social distancing.