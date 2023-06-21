BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A reading skill or ability is, in simple terms, the ability for someone to interact with a text and take in the words. Kids need to acquire these skills in school — but it is even more vital to keep reading in the summer months to not forget what you learn. That’s what the Summer Reading Initiative is for.

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction is the Summer Reading Initiative’s lead organizer, and they are partnering with local schools and organizations promoting kids to read during the summer months.

Eight North Dakota children’s authors will be present with copies of their books, and student Summer Reading Initiative participants will get tickets that may be redeemed for a free, signed book from an author of their choosing, while book supplies last. This event gives kids the chance to meet with authors, get a free book and have fun all at once.