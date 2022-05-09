(KXNET) — Perhaps one of the nicest things about summer is being at the pool or lake. However, it can be dangerous for those who don’t know how to swim.

According to the CDC, there are more than 3,900 fatal drownings every year in the United States.



In North Dakota, that’s about 10 deaths each year – which sounds like a small number – but with our population, that is still high.

Kyler Alme, the Lifeguard Coordinator at the YMCA in Bismarck, said drowning is easily preventable.

“If you got a kid that’s in the water, it’s important to keep your eyes on them at all times. Not on your phone, not reading a book, not sleeping. Watching your kids making sure they’re being safe,” Alme said.

Alme explained behaviors that can lead to drowning and the best way to avoid it: “Kids wrestling around in the water or a kid that seems to wander too deep into the water. If you can get your kids into swimming lessons the earlier the better,” Alme said.

When young children are playing around water, it’s important to keep your phone down and pay attention to your surroundings.



Learning swim safety at a young age could help save somebody’s life.

Lakes are also popular during the summer months. However, there are different potential dangers in large bodies of water.



Eric Lang, Park Manager of Lake Metigoshe State Park, explained what those dangers can be.

“You should be aware of where you are entering. You never know what’s underneath the surface. There could be hidden debris under there. There could be rocks. There could be a current if you’re on moving water. So, you always want to be aware and know what you’re getting yourself into because water can be a great place to recreate, but at the same time, it can be dangerous not knowing what you’re getting yourself into and the limitations you may have when entering that body of water,” Lang said.

Lang said they are short-staffed on lifeguards, but they still keep safety precautions in store.

“This kiosk where we have life jackets waiting for them. They can grab those and utilize them while they’re either out boating or swimming in the lake. We also rope off a portion of the lake that’s designated as our swim beach. We tend to keep boats and jet skis from getting too close by putting some buoys out to prevent wake and getting too close to the swim beach area,” Lang said.

Children are not the only ones susceptible to drowning. Lang explained why adults should be cautious while consuming alcohol around water.

“The two never really go well together. Unless it’s done in the right way with appropriate moderation. Alcohol can obviously play a negative role in water recreation,: Land said.

In North Dakota, swim safety is not only important in pool areas, but also in rivers and lakes as well. Keep these tips in mind.



Stay safe and have fun.