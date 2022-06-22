MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Want your kids to get off their electronics and outdoors?

Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports, Hess Corporation and the Minot YMCA all came together to host “Summer Unplugged.”

This program is free for everyone and is a way to bring families together by doing outdoor activities.

“That’s the big thing is that we want kids to unplug from their tablets and their phones, and they want to get out into the community. Meet kids in the community, have fun, without technology. That’s the big thing about summer unplugged,” said Director of Program Services Tia Huber.

The whole thing kicked off Wednesday, featuring games like cornhole, volleyball and giant Jenga.

This program will run through Wednesday, July 13 and will have different themes every week.

“We have an art one, an imagination station, and, of course, we have our water week which is huge every day or every time,” said Huber.

But all of this can’t be done without some help.

Hess Corporation is the main sponsor for this year’s program.

A production engineer with the company says Hess firmly believes in kids getting unplugged and outside.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to give back to the community and we love seeing kids, focusing on health and wellness and getting outside and playing,” said Mitch Onkes.

Huber says this event is all about bringing families together and enjoying the outdoors while doing so.



Summer Unplugged takes place each Wednesday for the next three weeks.

The event runs from 1 to 3 p.m. and is always free.