MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — We have been getting a little taste of summer during these cold days, thanks to the North Dakota State Fair concert announcements.

The State Fair has been announcing concert artists over the last few weeks, and Friday, they announced three more performances in July.

Jelly Roll, a country rap artist, is the big announcement, along with Whiskey Myers and Five Finger Death Punch.

Organizers say Jelly Roll and Five Finger Death Punch will be separate tickets from the Grandstand pass.

Eric Church, Whiskey Myers, and at least two other country concerts that haven’t been announced yet will be on the Grandstand Show pass.

The group says they’re announcing concerts sooner this year, to give people more time to plan their visit to the State Fair.

“A lot of people have said we would need to know earlier. We make plans, and we like to know who’s going to be coming because maybe we won’t buy tickets some other place. Eric Church alone is huge. And then when we got Five Finger Death Punch and now Jelly Roll, and Whiskey Myers. It’s absolutely a big entertainment lineup,” said Renee Korslien, general manager for the North Dakota State Fair.

She hopes to announce more concerts on the first Friday of February.

Tickets will go on sale in March.