BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Summit Carbon Solutions announced a new partnership on Monday with Absolute Energy, an ethanol plant located in Iowa.

The partnership aims to strengthen the carbon capture and storage project that Summit Carbon Solutions is currently working on. This pairing’s goal is to create a pipeline through North Dakota and release the liquid carbon dioxide underground in the Bakken.

Rick Schwarck, the CEO of Absolute Energy, says they find a parallel mission with Summit Carbon Solutions in their mission to meet their environmental sustainability goals.

Summit’s partnership with Absolute Energy, they say, will result in the removal and permanent storage of 370,000 metric tons of CO2 per year.

Just before this, Summit recently partnered with a South Dakota-based producer, NuGen Energy.

