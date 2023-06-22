BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Summit Carbon Solutions is continuing with plans to bury a carbon dioxide pipeline through North Dakota. So far, project leaders haven’t finalized the exact route.

Right now, there are 47 townships in Burleigh County but the county only has jurisdiction over 13 townships. Summit Carbon Solutions leaders say they’re negotiating with property owners to get approval for the pipeline route. Burleigh County submitted two ordinances for the pipeline to the Public Service Commission.

Summit Carbon Solutions argues that the move makes it impossible to build the pipeline in Burleigh County.

Mitch Flanagan with Burleigh County says the latest move was in the interest of county neighbors.

“Which is to issue a special use permit and have it reviewed by the planning commission and the county commission at a public hearing. So, that we can discuss how this affects people locally and whether it would be approved by the people in our jurisdiction,” said Flanagan.

Flanagan says some townships only have six homes where the opposition wouldn’t be as high.

Flanagan says he feels the project is being rushed.

“In my mind, I don’t see the hurry in the approval of this permit. We are the last stage of this pipeline,” said Flanagan. “There are other states involved that have not issued any side corridor permits and from what I understand they are over a year away from issuing any permits in these other states, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota. And we would be at the tail end of this. I mean you’ll have a pipeline that will be sitting empty if they build it.”

On Tuesday, the public service commission will hold a hearing to consider a siting permit for the CO2 pipeline.