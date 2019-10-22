Summit for leaders to increase quality of life in ND

Governor Doug Burgum delivers his welcome and keynote address at the Governor’s Main Street ND Summit. The Summit was attended by state & local officials as well as members of both private and public center bussiness.

The Main Street ND Summit is happening at the Event Center next week, Oct. 29-31.

It’s an opportunity for community leaders to network, learn and be inspired to create change.

A community leader is anyone who is engaged in increasing the quality of life of wherever they live, through business, elected office, development, volunteering, etc.

The Main Street Initiative is a state-wide mindset that smart, efficient infrastructure and community vibrancy will lend a hand in attracting and retaining the 21st-century workforce.  The Main Street team works as a catalyst for conversation. 

The 2019 Main Street ND Summit was created to address the priorities that have been identified through more than 50 community visits.  MSI brings together experts on economic development, rural vibrancy, childcare, youth engagement, funding projects and more to start conversations and share knowledge. 

Community leaders will also have the opportunity to learn from each other. This summer, they started the first round of MSI Regional meetings that allowed leaders from different communities to come together and share ideas across borders.

Main Street ND Summit was attended by state & local officials as well as members of both private and public center business.

The Main Street Initiative team is housed in the ND Department of Commerce, and the Main Street ND Summit is organized by the MSI team, Commerce staff as well as the Office of the Governor. 

This event is important for our community because it starts conversations about serious issues that need to be resolved. MSI doesn’t have funding for communities to complete related projects.

As mayors and community leaders begin to retire, MSI is working to empower and equip a new generation of community leaders to create change and see potential in their towns and cities. 

Many times, people have ideas and want to complete projects in their communities, but they just don’t know how. MSI and the Summit said they hope to eliminate the “I just don’t know how” mentality and brings those answers to the right people.

For more information go here.

