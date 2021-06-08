Sun Country Airlines offers direct flights from XWA to Las Vegas this fall

Williston Basin International Airport (XWA) and Sun Country Airlines on Tuesday announce, it will begin new, nonstop service from XWA to Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS) beginning September 2, 2021.

The service will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays with introductory fares as low as $79* one-way.

“We know that so many people are excited to start traveling again, and we’re happy to offer folks in Williston the opportunity to travel to the Entertainment Capital of the World with us,” said Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney. “We’re sure Williston-area residents will appreciate our brand of convenient, affordable travel, that makes it easy for them to get away to warm, fun-filled destinations like Las Vegas.”

This new route is on sale now on the airline’s website.

XWA opened October 10, 2019 and was the first new greenfield airport in the United States to be built from the ground up within the past nine years. The State of North Dakota, Federal Aviation Administration, and the City of Williston collaborated to build XWA. The 103,000-square-foot terminal has four gates with three passenger boarding bridges and is designed to accommodate about 300 passengers per hour at peak use and aircraft up to 250,000lbs.