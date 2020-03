Governor Doug Burgum makes a historic announcement Sunday night closing schools statewide. Burgum says schools will be closed this week in North Dakota, for five days. Schools public and private will be closed by executive order March 16-March 20. A decision at the end of the week will be made as well.

The Governor says there is still only one positive case in the state. Another 11 cases in the state came back negative on Sunday, which makes 111 negative tests so far. He says with the lack of testing there is presumed or cases but they can't say how many.