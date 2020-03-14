Sunday service still on at Bethany Luthern Church in Minot, but will be performed differently

Social gatherings across the nation getting canceled but at least one Sunday gathering is still on. We spoke to a pastor at Bethany Lutheran Church in Minot on what it’s doing differently during the pandemic.

David Myers said church staff will install sanitation stations Sunday morning. Communion will still be offered but he said it will be done a little bit differently.

Bread will still be offered but the hands will be sanitized prior. And for the tray of wine, instead of handing out each cup, the person participating will grab it instead.

“Sharing of the peace” is usually done with a handshake or a hug, but Myers said this Sunday, it’ll be modified a bit.

“It’s going to be just looking at someone in their eyes and sharing that peace with them. There’s probably going to be folks that do the peace symbol, maybe the Vulcan hand symbol as well. You never know, there might be some hip bumping. We’re taking it seriously, but we’re not trying to scare the community,” said Myers.

Myers said if you’re sick or have a weakened immune system, stay home. He said the church streams its service online.