Today brought record snowfall in the capital city.

The past record for December 8th in Bismarck is 1.8 inches, set back in 2012.

As of 6 p.m., the Weather Service tells us 2.75 inches of snow has fallen. It started falling early this afternoon, with steady snow by 1:00 p.m.

If you were out in it, you felt those gusty winds and the cold temperatures, that had the snow blowing around quite a bit.

By now, the snow has passed through for the night.