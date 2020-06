Sundre Sand & Gravel in Minot is offering a $5,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for vandalizing one of their loaders.

Between May 22 and May 31, one of their loaders, located off of Country Road 22 in the Nelson Carlson Lake area, was vandalized.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Sheldon at 701-720-2801.

All tips will be confidential.