Sunflower farmers expect biggest crop in 5 years

In this image released on Monday, August 17, 2015, Sunflower fields are in full bloom as seen here in Wilton, North Dakota. Visitors can enjoy an endless sea of yellow as sunflowers are part of many scenic drives across the state. A top producer in sunflowers, North Dakotans will begin harvesting this beautiful crop fall throughout the year. (William Kincaid/AP Images for North Dakota Tourism)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Sunflower farmers in the U.S. are expected to produce their biggest crop in five years, and North Dakota farmers are expecting their best yield in history.

The National Sunflower Association says the first production forecast for 2020 is 2.81 billion pounds, up 44% from 2019.

North Dakota leads the country in sunflower production. The state forecast is 1.23 billion pounds, up 64% from last year.

Higher yields are expected in five of the eight states in which sunflower production is tracked. Increases are forecast for Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and the Dakotas.

Decreases are expected in California, Minnesota and Texas.