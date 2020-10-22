Sunflower farmers expect biggest crop in 5 years

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this image released on Monday, August 17, 2015, Sunflower fields are in full bloom as seen here in Wilton, North Dakota. Visitors can enjoy an endless sea of yellow as sunflowers are part of many scenic drives across the state. A top producer in sunflowers, North Dakotans will begin harvesting this beautiful crop fall throughout the year. (William Kincaid/AP Images for North Dakota Tourism)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Sunflower farmers in the U.S. are expected to produce their biggest crop in five years, and North Dakota farmers are expecting their best yield in history.

The National Sunflower Association says the first production forecast for 2020 is 2.81 billion pounds, up 44% from 2019.

North Dakota leads the country in sunflower production. The state forecast is 1.23 billion pounds, up 64% from last year.

Higher yields are expected in five of the eight states in which sunflower production is tracked. Increases are forecast for Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and the Dakotas.

Decreases are expected in California, Minnesota and Texas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/22

How winter precipitation types are formed

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/22

Thursday's Forecast: Snow for most of southern ND

Native American Grant

NDC OCT 22

Topics including COVID-19, Coal Creek and the Legacy Fund Addressed During Gubernatorial Debate

FNFF: Class AAA

Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Underwood School

Contact Tracing

Early Voting

Pink Clothing

Educator of the Year

No Active Duty Airmen at Bars

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 10/21

Mask Mandate Update

Legislature and COVID-19

Capitol Screening

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/21

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss