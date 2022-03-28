Parts of our state have been under a drought for going on two years now, and with a lack of rain, melting snow or natural streams, farmers and ranchers are having trouble maintaining their crops.

Unfortunately, the drought is just one of the many issues plaguing farmers and ranchers at the moment.

While North Dakota is doing just fine when it comes to most of our seed supply- including corn, soybeans, and grains- a new shortage of sunflowers is adding to the list of concerns.

Ukraine, the world’s leading exporter, can’t supply enough to meet the worldwide demand, especially with how much sunflower oil is used in cooking and cosmetics, and we can’t keep up with the US’s needs either.

The largest change in recent times, aside from the drought, is the skyrocketing prices of fertilizer and crop treatment chemicals.

Spence Koenig, the owner of Direct AG Supply, notes that some of these important supplies have shot up over the past two years.

This is primarily because most of these supplies are brought in from overseas, and it can be a hassle to ensure they’re transported and arrive properly- especially during pandemic times.

“There’s been a lot of concern about the high fertilizer prices,” says Koenig, “And the availability of chemicals is really small right now too. Certain chemicals are impossible to get. On the seed side, we’re not too bad on that end of things. The prices of seed have remained pretty stable, but the chemical and fertilizer have doubled, or sometimes even tripled. “

And it isn’t just the famers who are taking the hit.

The ranching industry is also suffering as a result- a lack of water and growing grass means many ranchers are forced to sell their herds when there’s not enough feed or grazing land for them.

This also affects the prices of household items and food affected by the drought, inflating prices for beef and sunflower oil among other things.

Despite these problems, this doesn’t spell the end of the farming and ranching industries.

New advances in technology and seed reserves will ensure we still have our harvests, even if they’re not as bountiful as they used to be.

(Spence Koenig, Owner of Direct AG Supply)

“I don’t by any means think it’ll be the end,” Koenig reassures. “We’ve had dry spells in the state before, and you know, with no-till, and the new technology, and the seeds, I mean, we’ll still make a crop. It’s just not as good a crop if, you know, the rain conditions, the drought conditions don’t get better.”

Koenig believes that the main thing keeping the AG community from bouncing back is the nasty weather- or lack thereof.

Hopefully, the rains will resume soon, and then, so can crop production. But for now, all we can do is make do with what we have.

“If we do get the rains that, you know, are typical of this area, we should be in an excellent position” says Koenig. The commodity prices are high. It just would be a very good situation to get the rain. The supply- or the demand, I guess you would call it, for the corn, soybeans, wheat, sunflowers is very high right now.”

Koenig believes that all we need is a good rainy season to start building back up from the impact of the drought, although we’re not sure when that will happen.